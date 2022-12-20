Meghalaya elections: Fresh blow to Congress as 2 MLAs resign, join NPP

The National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya bolstered its strength ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, as two suspended Congress legislators quit the grand old party, resigned from the state assembly, and joined the ruling party in Shillong on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former minister M Ampareen Lyngdoh, with party colleague Mohendro Rapsang, who were earlier suspended from the Congress for extending support to the state government, made known their intention of seeking the people’s mandate from the NPP. Emlangky Lamare of the United Democratic Party and councillor at the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council also joined them. Both the legislators tendered their resignation before Meghalaya legislative assembly commissioner secretary Andrew Simmons on Monday afternoon before heading to Madan Iewrynghep in Laitumkhrah.

It was fresh blow to Congress, which has lost 12 of its 17 MLAs in the state, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, to Trinamool Congress earlier this year. Following this, the remaining five MLAs were suspended by the Congress for extending support to the NPP. Welcoming the two leaders to the party fold on Monday were chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma and national vice president Prestone Tynsong, who is also the state deputy chief minister, besides other party bigwigs. Lyngdoh was appointed party spokesperson by NPP state president WR Kharlukhi, who announced the names of six candidates to contest the 2023 assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have no unforeseen fears because I am confident that at this time, I am happily going to the NPP,” Ampareen Lyngdoh said. “We will talk about all the issues that are there in the state.”

Mohendro Rapsang said he was convinced that Sangma will take Meghalaya among the top 10 states in the country. “We were prepared for this since the day they were suspended... We may look beaten, but we’re surely not down and out,” state Congress chief Vincent H Pala said.