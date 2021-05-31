Meghalaya holds multi-faith prayer meet for Covid control

Meghalaya politicians, religious leaders and residents held a virtual prayer session on Sunday, seeking divine protection from Covid-19 pandemic, which has been on a rampage in the northeastern state.

The multi-faith prayer meeting idea was mooted by state health minister Alexander L Hek and supported by chief minister Conrad K Sangma, who hoped for the number of Covid recoveries to consistently exceed fresh positive cases, as witnessed in the last few days.

“We are here today to pray for the strength to fight against this crisis…… we are here today to pray for hope to see a better tomorrow and we are here to pray for faith to believe that together with God’s blessings we shall overcome these trying times and come out as a stronger society,” CM Sangma said at the prayer meeting.

On Sunday, Meghalaya recorded its highest single-day recovery with 974 Covid patients getting discharged. However, it also recorded deaths of 13 Covid-19 patients and 742 new confirmed cases. 25 of these new cases were confirmed among the Raj Bhavan staff, taking the number of infections in the governor’s house to 43. The Covid death toll in the state has now risen to 564 and the number of active cases stands at 7,496. Meghalaya has so far recorded 35,190 Covid cases including 27,130, who were cured from the disease.

The virtual prayer meet ended with a benediction from Shillong Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh. Last year too, a similar program called ‘Meghalaya Prays’ was organised on May 12, when a musical video featuring the CM, government officials and a number of artists praying for the state, was played out.

The state government also extended the total lockdown till 5am on June 7 in the state while indicating that capital Shillong in the East Khasi Hills- a major Covid hotspot, will see even more stringent curbs. However, the deputy commissioner of the district has been asked to ensure availability of essential commodities. The onus to impose stricter measures, if deemed necessary, has been delegated to the district magistrates in the state.