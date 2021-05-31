Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghalaya Raj Bhavan has 43 Covid cases

By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik. (HT archive)

Twenty-five persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday at Meghalaya’s Raj Bhavan, taking the total active cases there to an alarming 43.

A Raj Bhavan communiqué said a mass testing of high-risk contacts of positive cases was conducted on the its premises after 18 positive cases on May 24.

“Out of 80 high risk contacts tested, 25 have been declared positive. This takes the total figure of positive cases among staff and their family to 43,” the communiqué revealed. Of these, 10 are children below the age of 15 years while three are with co-morbidities.

The statement admitted that the second wave of Covid-19 has been challenging for the Raj Bhavan which is recovering from last month’s surge in cases when 28 people tested positive simultaneously. Twenty-three of these have recovered since.

What is worrisome is that most of the positive cases are personal staff working in the main building and in close contact of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The communiqué said the Raj Bhavan secretariat and doctor are closely monitoring the situation and extending help to the affected persons with medical treatment, counselling and other support to the families.

