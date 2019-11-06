e-paper
Meghalaya reassures tourists after ordinance requiring outsiders to register

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:05 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's cabinet passed an ordinance last week that making it mandatory for all outsiders to register with the government before entering the state(PTI)
         

Less than a week after the Meghalaya cabinet passed an ordinance that making it mandatory for all outsiders to register with the government before entering the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s government has tried to assuage worries among travellers planning to visit the Northeastern state.

On Tuesday evening the Meghalaya tourism CVD Diengdoh issued a statement stating that the “registration process has not begun” and that the state “welcomes all domestic and international travellers”.

On Friday, the Meghalaya cabinet has agreed on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Amendment Ordinance 2019 that requires registration of all non-residents, including visitors.

The development, which got wide publicity, led to concerns among tourists planning to visit the state—a much sought after destination in the region—known for its scenic beauty.

The statement admitted that the tourism department received many queries and concerns regarding the registration and hence the clarification was issued clear doubts and ensure travel plans are not disturbed.

“The modalities of the implementation of the ordinance have not been finalized. The registration process would be designed keeping in mind the convenience of tourists,” the statement read.

It mentioned registration will be a simple process with online and offline options and will be similar to registration when checking into a hotel.

“There will be no need to stand or wait in queues when you enter the state. Make your plans and watch our official channels for further updates,” the statement added.

