Meghalaya sex racket case: CM rules out vendetta in arrest of BJP leader

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday dismissed allegations of political vendetta in the arret of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president Bernard N Marak, who is accused of running a prostitution racket. Marak was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Sangma late Tuesday evening also denied Marak’s allegations against him of issuing an order to gun down the arrested leader and said the action taken by the state police was based on evidence.

“To answer your question very bluntly, there is no question of me ever giving any kind of order in that manner,” Sangma said when responding to a query on Marak’s allegation that a special order was issued by the CM to gun him down.

Sangma maintained that he has not interfered in the police investigation following complaints received from members of society about the illegal activities at the private farmhouse of the accused.

“From day one whatever has happened has happened as per procedure, has happened as per the law, and has happened as per evidence. They have followed all of this purely from a policing point of view and a law point of view and that at no given time had there been any interference or any kind of suggestion from my side on what should or what should not be done regarding this particular operation that was done,” he added.

Sangma said that soon upon being informed about the operation, he had told officials to ensure that the law and proper procedure are followed and that whatever action is taken, it should be evidence based.

As many as 73 persons have been arrested and five minors were rescued during the police raid which led to busting a sex racket at the Rimpu Bagan. This came after a first information report (FIR) was filed on February 28, where a minor was allegedly sexually assaulted at the said private farmhouse.

On Marak alleging that the BJP has become a threat to the ruling National Peoples’ Party, the chief minister said, “Election will be election and whatever must happen will happen. I don’t think there is any need for anybody to connect that dot with this dot because as I said this has been based on a large number of complaints that have come from the society at large including the public, villagers as well as NGOs.”

Both the BJP and the National People’s Party (NPP) are part of the ruling coalition which is led by the latter, the party Conrad Sangma heads. Meghalaya is scheduled to go for assembly polls next year.

Referring to allegations that the police raid was “staged”, the chief minister said, “If you look at the evidence I don’t think it would require too much of thought and come to a conclusion of what is going on inside because the evidence that was found and the kinds of activities that was going on and the kind of statements that are coming out now from individuals is clearly reflecting that definitely there was something fishy going on inside.”

Reiterating that the police raid has nothing to do with politics, Sangma said, “This has nothing to do with candidature or any individual contesting against anybody; this is purely on the basis of what was going wrong inside there, purely on the basis of evidence and statements given by the people and also purely on the basis of complaints that have come in.”

“I would appeal to all political leaders that in a situation like this, we must understand what is happening and try to do what is correct, as these kinds of activities are something that will ultimately affect our youth of the state. So one has to realise that and be responsible in whatever position you are, to realise that these kinds of things cannot go on and that there is enough proof to show that activities which were not right were going on out there,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Assembly’s Committee on Women Empowerment has also sought a detailed report into the incident.

Chairperson of the committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “Don’t confuse the politics and the crime that has occurred. Segregate these two things. You may have your political battles, but you have no business engaging in anything with minor children and girl children.”

