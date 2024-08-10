Meghalaya’s border trade disrupted by turmoil in Bangladesh

Imphal: The turmoil in Bangladesh has significantly impacted its trade with Meghalaya, which shares a 443km international border with the neighbouring country, people aware of the matter said. Meghalaya is the key exporter of coal, limestone, and boulders to Bangladesh (File Photo)

People mentioned above said that transactions through various land ports and borders that usually deal in essential commodities like food grains, onions, sugar, and local fish from Bangladesh have been disrupted.

They said that the Meghalaya government has temporarily suspended these trade activities amid the ongoing unrest, considerably affecting the local economy in the border villages.

While the residents are largely silent on the issue, the potential long-term impact on the local economy on both sides is evident. The state has been missing out on significant revenue from mineral royalties and customs duties. Meghalaya is also the key exporter of coal, limestone, and boulders to Bangladesh.

Sanjay Goyal, Meghalaya’s commissioner and secretary for industries, confirmed that the state has seen a revenue drop of approximately Rs.2.54 crore in just five days due to the closure of the border trade.

“Conservative estimates, in consultation with the customs department, suggest a loss exceeding Rs.2.5 crore, with around 32.5 MT of limestone and boulders failing to cross the border,” Goyal said.

He assured that the state government is actively engaging with the government and the central agencies to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible.

The key trade points that have been affected due to closure include the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP), Ghasuapara Land Customs Station (LCS) in South Garo Hills, Borsora LCS in West Khasi Hills, and Shella LCS in East Khasi Hills. Border haats in Balat, Ringku, Majai, Nalikata, and Kalaichar have also been closed since August 8, 2024.

A senior customs official based in Shillong said, “The department is maintaining strict vigilance at all trade points and is currently assessing the revenue loss. We expect to have detailed data by Monday.”

Dolly Khonglah, a prominent exporter from Dawki, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that approximately 1,000 trucks carrying limestone and boulders daily are now at a standstill. “We transport limestone at 12 MT per truck and boulders at 5 MT per truck through the Dawki ICP, so the volume of loss is substantial,” Khonglah explained.

Khonglah also noted that while there are no issues on the Indian side, Bangladesh’s customs offices have been vandalized by criminal elements. “Furniture and fixtures have been looted, and the offices are empty. The Bangladesh customs have requested time to resume operations so that trade can restart as soon as possible,” she added.

Inspector General Harbax Singh Dhillon of the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, reported that troops and field commanders are on high alert. “The situation at the international border is being closely monitored to address any unforeseen issues. Senior officers and commandants are stationed at the border, operating in mission mode,” he said.

Mankhraw Ryngksai, the village headman of Dawki, reassured that there is no immediate threat to the border populace. “Everything is normal on the Indian side, and the local people are assisting the BSF in whatever manner needed. The situation is being managed well.”

Due to credible intelligence indicating potential increases in cross-border movements by Bangladesh nationals, insurgency groups, smugglers, and other criminal elements, the state government has decided to keep the trade points closed until the situation stabilises, officials aware of the matter have said.

On August 5, 2024, the state government imposed a curfew along the international border from 6pm to 6am daily, pending further notice. A meeting with stakeholders, including the BSF and state police, has been convened to address potential risks and discuss measures to handle the situation effectively.