How turmoil in Bangladesh is affecting turmeric export in Hingoli

Farmers of Maharashtra's Hingoli district and nearby areas, known as the cultivation belt of turmeric, are facing problem as Bangladesh, one of its major importers, is witnessing political turmoil and violence. Many trucks loaded with the goods are left stranded even as the region exports around 150 tonnes of the turmeric variety called "vaygaon haldi" each day during the season.

Turmeric is grown at over 41,000 hectares in Hingoli. The district and nearby areas area produces average 1.74 lakh metric tonnes of the spice every year.

According to traders dealing in the industry, Bangladesh buys low-grade quality turmeric from Hingoli, Basmat and other Marathwada regions.

Shubham Jhawar, owner of Hingoli-based Preeti Enterprise involved in turmeric trade, said, “The recent crisis in Bangladesh has affected turmeric trade in Hingoli and other areas of Marathwada as the neighbouring country is a major importer of the spice from this region. As there is no clarity about the Bangladesh situation, export has stopped at the moment.”

According to the state marketing board officials, Bangladesh imports high-quality turmeric from Nizamabad and low-grade variety from Hingoli.

According to Jhawar, trade with Bangladesh is mainly done on payment basis instead of credit. “There are exporters who take turmeric from firms like us and transport it to Bangladesh. As we personally do not know these traders, banks from Bangladesh issue LC (Letter of Credit) to our counterpart.”

According to another trader Sampat Deshmukh, “Traders are confused as there is no clarity on LC because of the situation at Bangladesh.”

Jhawar said, “Some trucks are in transit but there is no information on export. Our agents are giving us assurance that the trucks would pass the West Bengal border in the next few days.”

Turmeric grower Pralad Borke from Basmat in Hingoli district said, “The turmeric rates has dropped to ₹13,000 per quintal from ₹14,000 following the Bangladesh situation.”

Local trader Satish Shartiya from Basmat said, “Turmeric is more perishable than other agro commodities. We are expecting the situation of the neighbouring country to become normal soon and export to resume.”