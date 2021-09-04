Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Memorial will be built in honour of Ayothidasa Pandithar: Stalin
india news

Memorial will be built in honour of Ayothidasa Pandithar: Stalin

Chennai A memorial will be built in honour of social reformer Ayothidasa Pandithar (1845-1914), chief minister M K Stalin announced on Friday in the Tamil Nadu assembly
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:25 AM IST
HT Image

Chennai

A memorial will be built in honour of social reformer Ayothidasa Pandithar (1845-1914), chief minister M K Stalin announced on Friday in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Reformist leader Thanthai Periyar had hailed Pandithar as a pioneer in social reforms and rationalism, the chief minister said and recalled the quote of the 19th century reformist that divisions like caste and religion were the stumbling blocks to India’s progress.

Pandithar was a writer, researcher, historian, doctor, orator and in essence a multi-faceted personality, the CM said in a statement in the House.

In Tamil Nadu, no one could do politics without using the words “Tamilan and Dravidam” (Tamilian and the Dravidian land) and it was Pandithar who changed these two words into an idea that defined the political landscape of the region, he added.

The reformer used these words as a weapon of wisdom and Tamil Nadu politics continued to function in the path shown by him, Stalin said.

In commemoration of the 175th (birth) anniversary of Pandithar and in his honour a ‘manimandapam’ would be built in North Chennai, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI files second charge sheet in Bengal post-poll violence case, arrests one

Visva-Bharati student move protest away from VC residence after HC order

TDP seeks NHRC intervention into arrests of protesting party workers

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP