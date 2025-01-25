Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mentally challenged woman gang-raped in Goa; five held

PTI |
Jan 25, 2025 10:51 AM IST

SP Sunita Sawant said one of the accused befriended the woman, in her 20s, at the Margao bus stand and took her to another location in a bus

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in South Goa, police said on Saturday.

The official said the woman's mother lodged a complaint.(HT File)
The official said the woman's mother lodged a complaint.(HT File)

The incident occurred in Margao on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said one of the accused befriended the woman, in her 20s, at the Margao bus stand and took her to another location in a bus.

She said that the accused took the woman to an apartment, where four others joined him, and they allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

The official said the woman's mother lodged a complaint, based on which the accused were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On