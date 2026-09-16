Kochi, A police team carried out a search at the Kochi headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV early Wednesday, with the channel alleging that the action disrupted its news operations.

Messi event row: Police conduct search at Reporter TV office in Kochi

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The police personnel took away mobile phones of journalists and other employees, the channel claimed.

The search was carried out at the news desk, where only journalists and technical staff normally work, according to the channel.

The channel alleged that officers remained at the office for over half an hour without explaining the reason for the search or other details and that phones personally used by journalists who had reported for duty were taken into custody.

The action is understood to be linked to the investigation into the controversy surrounding the failed Messi-Argentina football event in Keralam during the previous Left rule.

The Special Investigation Team is reportedly conducting searches at five locations, including the Kochi residences of the Augustine brothers, the proprietors of Reporter Broadcasting Company, its office and their family home in Wayanad.

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{{^usCountry}} The channel alleged that the search was intended to disrupt its broadcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The channel alleged that the search was intended to disrupt its broadcast. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the police action and alleged that the entry into the news desk and seizure of journalists' phones amounted to an attack on media freedom.

In a statement, Vijayan said police personnel "burst into" the news desk in the early hours and created a tense atmosphere for about one-and-a-half hours. He also alleged that the police filmed journalists.

Vijayan compared the action to incidents involving media organisations in other states and Delhi and said the Chief Minister and Home Minister should respond to what he described as an attack on media freedom.

The police version of the allegations made by the channel and Vijayan was not available.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.