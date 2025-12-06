Metro operations on the Purple Line were briefly suspended on Friday morning after a 38-year-old man died by suicide at Kengeri station, police officers aware of the matter said. Metro ops halted temporarily after suicide on tracks

According to police, the deceased, who was from Vijayapura district, alllegedly jumped onto the tracks around 8am as a train from Challaghatta was entering the platform. The operator was unable to stop, and services between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta were halted immediately.

He was identified through an Aadhaar card found at the scene, and his body was taken to Victoria Hospital for a post mortem.

““The incident occurred at around 8.15 and the Metro service was halted till 9.40. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation,” South West deputy commissioner of police Anitha Haddannavar said.

Namma Metro announced that trains would run only up to Mysuru Road while police and emergency teams worked at the station. The alert, issued shortly before 9 am, apologised for the inconvenience. Full operations between Jnanabharathi and Challaghatta resumed by 9.40am.

The incident adds to a series of similar episodes reported this year. In March, a 19-year-old law student died after jumping in front of a train at Attiguppe. In June, Metro staff at Hosahalli used the emergency trip system to save a 34-year-old man who attempted to jump onto the tracks. In January, workers at Jalahalli intervened to save a 49-year-old former Air Force personnel from dying by suicide on the Green Line. Last October, a 40-year-old man survived after leaping onto the tracks.

Meanwhile, officials have noted that in a first for Bengaluru, Namma Metro is preparing to introduce platform screen doors on the under construction Pink Line, with a mock-up already installed at MG Road, according to three officials familiar with the project. With civil work nearing completion on the Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara stretch, BMRCL has begun track laying and systems installation, including platform screen doors that open only when a train is correctly aligned. The barriers are designed to prevent passengers from falling or jumping onto the tracks and, in underground stations, help improve climate control by reducing air exchange between platforms and tunnels.