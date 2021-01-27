MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a fresh set of Covid-19 guidelines to be followed from February 1. These guidelines have been issued to combat the disease in affected areas and check its spread in non-affected areas without stopping the economic activities.

In the fresh set of guidelines, which will remain in force till February 28, the MHA has allowed entry of all in swimming pools, which were previously opened for sportsperson only, and allowed cinema halls to increase the ceiling on people indoors.

Here are the key highlights from MHA's order:

All activities have been permitted outside containment zones, except a few which will be subject to strict adherence of SOPs. The relaxaions in social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious gatherings will continue. These activities have already been permitted up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 people in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. Swimming pools have already been permitted for use of sports persons. Now these will be permitted for use of all, for which a revised SOP will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in consultation with MHA. Business to Business (B2B) exhibition halls have already been permitted. Now all types of exhibition halls will be permitted, for which a revised SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce in consultation with MHA. Allowing further opening up of international air travel of passengers, ministry of civil aviation (MOCA) may take a decision in consultation with MHA based on the assessment of the situation. Containment zones, if required, shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities at the micro level, taking into consideration guidelines prescribed by the MoHFW in this regard.

8.The government order says that the national directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.