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MHA updates visa manual, does away with dual approval process

Centre removes separate clearance for foreign nationals with security clearance, streamlining process through Security Clearance Portal.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 06:56 am IST
By Neeraj Chauhan
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New Delhi: The Centre has done away with the requirement of separate Prior Reference Category (PRC) clearance for foreign nationals who have already been granted security clearance through the Security Clearance Portal (SCP), officials in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday.

The Union home ministry office in Delhi.(ANI)

The move is aimed at eliminating a dual approval process for certain categories of foreign nationals whose security clearance is regulated by the MHA.

The PRC refers to a category of individuals from countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Sudan and China (for certain categories), as well as foreigners of Pakistani origin and stateless persons, who require security clearance to attend events such as conferences and sporting competitions in India. The MHA regulates the security clearance for people in the PRC list.

The SCP is a centralised web application for streamlining the security clearances for specific categories handled by the MHA. Only ministries and government departments which require security clearance for foreign nationals for an event can apply on this portal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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