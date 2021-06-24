Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Middle East's share of India's oil imports hits 25-month low
india news

Middle East's share of India's oil imports hits 25-month low

The Middle East's share dropped to 52.7 per cent, the lowest since April 2019 and down from 67.9 per cent in April, the data showed
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Lower purchases of oil from the Middle East dragged OPEC's share of Indian oil imports to a record low.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The share of Middle Eastern crude in India's oil imports fell to a 25-month low in May, tanker data provided by trade sources showed, as refiners tapped alternatives in response to the government's call to diversify supplies.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer, in March directed refiners to diversify crude sources after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, ignored New Delhi's call to ease supply curbs.

Asia's third-largest economy imported about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, just below the previous month but about 31.5 per cent higher than a year earlier, the data showed.

The Middle East's share dropped to 52.7 per cent, the lowest since April 2019 and down from 67.9 per cent in April, the data showed.

Imports from Saudi Arabia, India's second-largest supplier after Iraq, slipped by about a quarter from a year earlier, while supplies from the United Arab Emirates, which dropped to No. 7 position from No. 3 in April, fell by 39 per cent, the data showed.

This comes after Indian state refiners nominated to lift less oil from Saudi Arabia in May.

Lower purchases of oil from the Middle East dragged OPEC's share of Indian oil imports to a record low.

To replace Middle Eastern oil, refiners hiked imports from Latin America, the United States and the Mediterranean.

Indian refiners bought higher volumes of gasoline-rich U.S. oil in March, expecting a recovery in local gasoline demand to continue in the months ahead, said Ehsan Ul-Haq, lead analyst for Oil Research and Forecasts at Refinitiv.

Strong demand for light crude saw Nigeria improving its ranking by two notches to become the No. 3 supplier to India in May.

Private Indian refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy, however, boosted purchases of Canadian heavy oil to a record 244,000 bpd, equivalent to about 6% of India's overall imports.

"Indians bought Kazakhstan's CPC blend and Canadian oil due to attractive discounts in comparison to dated Brent and WTI, respectively," Ul-Haq said.

Tanker arrival data showed higher imports in contrast to preliminary government data, as cyclones along India's coast line last month delayed discharge of cargoes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian oil corporation ltd crude oil india

Related Stories

business

India’s oil dilemma: Top experts offer a roadmap

UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
business

Indian Oil buys its first cargo of Iraqi Basra Medium oil: Report

PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 04:38 PM IST
business

India’s oil imports in May sink to lowest in over eight years: Report

UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2020 10:44 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares video of rider encountering bears in the Nilgiris. Watch

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP