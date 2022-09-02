Migrant worker from Bengal shot at in J&K’s Pulwama

A migrant worker from West Bengal was shot at in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Pulwama district in the latest in a spate of attacks on civilians amid a spike in violence in the region.

In a tweet, J&K Police identified the worker as Muneer ul Islam, who was attacked outside his rented accommodation in Newa village.

Islam was rushed to Pulwama’s district hospital and his condition was said to be stable, police said and added the attack scene was cordoned off.

Islam was shot at days after Mohammad Amrez, a migrant worker from Bihar’s Madhepora was killed at Sumbal in the Bandipora district on August 11.

Amrez was shot dead hours after four soldiers were killed and two others injured when two terrorists attempted to storm an army camp at Pargal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district days before India celebrated 75 years of Independence.

The attack on the camp was the first such strike since 2018 when terrorists attacked an army camp at Sunjuwan in Jammu and left six soldiers and a civilian dead.

A Kashmiri Pandit was killed in Shopian while his brother was injured on August 16. Two policemen were earlier killed in separate attacks despite tight security and high alert in Kashmir in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Another policeman was injured when the J&K Police Control Room, a key facility in Srinagar, was targeted.