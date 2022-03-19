Migrant worker from UP shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

A non-local resident hailing from Uttar Pradesh was injured after being shot by terrorists in Arihal area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance with medical staff where he is being treated, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. According to the SHO, Akram's condition is stable.

The attack on Mohammad Akram is set to trigger fresh fear among migrants who were targeted last year. This is the first of three terror strikes in the Kashmir Valley in a single day. In Shopian, terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp of 179 Battalion. A CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries in the attack. In Awantipora too, terrorists hurled a grenade at the CRPF camp of 180 Battalion at Nowdal Tral in which two CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries.The terror attacks come on a day when union home minister Amit Shah is in Jammu, where he reviewed the security situation in the Valley. During the meeting also attended by J&K lieutenant governor and senior officials of the administration, Shah directed the security personnel and J&K police to ensure coordination to boost counter terror operations.

Shah emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support.