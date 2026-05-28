Jharkhand chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar on Wednesdaysaid that voters based in other states for work only needed to update a booth-level officer (BLO) with relevant details over phone to stay mapped under the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Migrant workers can dial BLOs to provide SIR details: Jharkhand CEO

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“If you are a voter from Jharkhand and are currently outside the state , there is no need to worry. Your name can remain in the voter list. You just need to contact your BLO by phone and provide your details—the mapping will be done,” said Kumar.

The Election Commission of India’s website also offers a “Book a Call” facility for migrants who cannot make the call themselves. Those within India have two more options— fill the enumeration form and submit it online, or send a signed copy to the BLO via WhatsApp or by post to either the BLO or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO). Jharkhand voters who are abroad must additionally fill Form 6A, available on the ECI website — and submit it with the enumeration form.

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{{^usCountry}} Only 73.25% of Jharkhand’s voters have been mapped as of May 25, leaving approximately 27% of the state’s total electorate of 25.7 million still unmapped. The ECI wants all mapping completed before June 30, when door-to-door revision begins. Voters who remain unmapped after that date risk deletion from the electoral roll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only 73.25% of Jharkhand’s voters have been mapped as of May 25, leaving approximately 27% of the state’s total electorate of 25.7 million still unmapped. The ECI wants all mapping completed before June 30, when door-to-door revision begins. Voters who remain unmapped after that date risk deletion from the electoral roll. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jharkhand’s migrant population makes the state particularly vulnerable to large-scale deletions if the mapping exercise is not completed in time. According to figures presented in the state legislative Assembly, over 1.6 million workers have migrated from the state for employment — though the Jharkhand Migration Survey puts the number closer to 4.5 million. Many are daily wage workers in construction, domestic service and factories across major cities, with no easy way to travel home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jharkhand’s migrant population makes the state particularly vulnerable to large-scale deletions if the mapping exercise is not completed in time. According to figures presented in the state legislative Assembly, over 1.6 million workers have migrated from the state for employment — though the Jharkhand Migration Survey puts the number closer to 4.5 million. Many are daily wage workers in construction, domestic service and factories across major cities, with no easy way to travel home. {{/usCountry}}

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BLO Rakesh Munda, posted at a polling booth in Ranchi’s Dhurwa 2, confirmed that “mapping is actively ongoing and covers migrants outside the state. Voters whose names appeared on the 2003 voter list do not need to submit additional documents — only the filled enumeration form is required”.

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