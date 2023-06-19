‘Milestone in our relations’: 5 things foreign secy said on PM Modi's US visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday said that it will be a “milestone in the relationship between India and US”. Addressing a press conference, he also said that all aspects of defence co-production and co-development will be part of the discussions between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Here are the top five things Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on PM Modi's visit:

It is a milestone in our relationship between the two countries...It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. It will be a visit in which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States. One of the key components which will be prominently showcased during PM Modi's visit will be bilateral defence cooperation. The second key component will be strong trade and investment partnerships, while the third will be the technology component which interfaces with many other domains - telecom, space, manufacturing, and investment. On PM Modi's first day of arrival to Washington DC, he will attend an event that would focus on scaling for the future, and bring out key complementarities and the objectives that both systems seek to promote and achieve. On June 22, there will be four to five key components - a ceremonial welcome at the White House, a set of bilateral meetings, the PM's scheduled address to the US Congress, and a ceremonial State dinner.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (PTI)

