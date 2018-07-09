Militants kill woman by slitting throat in J-K’s Bandipora: Police

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district have killed a woman by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

Police said the militants barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night.

The militants attacked Dar’s wife Shakeela Begum, and slit her throat. Later, she succumbed in the hospital, police said.