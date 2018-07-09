 Militants kill woman by slitting throat in J-K’s Bandipora: Police | india news | Hindustan Times
Militants kill woman by slitting throat in J-K’s Bandipora: Police

Militants attacked Shakeela Begum, wife Abdul Majid Dar who is associated with Peoples Democratic Party, and slit her throat.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2018 09:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service, Srinagar
Militants attacked the wife of a person associated with the PDP in Shahgund village on July 9.
Militants attacked the wife of a person associated with the PDP in Shahgund village on July 9.(ANI Photo/Twitter)

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district have killed a woman by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

Police said the militants barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night.

The militants attacked Dar’s wife Shakeela Begum, and slit her throat. Later, she succumbed in the hospital, police said.

