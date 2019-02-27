2 pilots dead in Mi-17 crash near Srinagar airport

Two pilots were killed on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force M-17 chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. The chopper crashed due to technical reasons, officials said.

The chopper crashed close to the Srinagar airport in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10 am. The site of crash is 7 km from the Srinagar International Airport, police said. The chopper broke into two and caught fire immediately. Both pilots died in the incident.

The Srinagar airport has been closed for civilian flight operations.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 11:26 IST