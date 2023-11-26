Milk production in India increased by 22.81% in past 5 years; UP leads

The milk production in the country increased by 22.81% in the past five years with Uttar Pradesh, which accounted for 15.72% of the total, leading other states, revealed the details of the basic animal husbandry statistics for 2022-23, which was released in Guwahati on the occasion of the National Milk Day on Sunday.

Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Parshottam Rupala feeds a cow during the National Milk Day in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI)

The statistics, which mentions about milk, egg, meat and wool production in the country, based on animal integrated sample survey conducted between March last year and February this year, was released by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala.

Rupala said that the total milk production in the country is estimated as 230.58 million tonnes during 2022-23, registering a growth of 22.81% over the past 5 years from 2018-19.

“The production has increased by 3.83% during 2022-23 over the estimates of 2021-22. In the past, the annual growth rates were 6.47% in 2018-19; 5.69% in 2019-20; 5.81% in 2020-21 and 5.77% in 2021-22,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh was followed by Rajasthan (14.44 %), Madhya Pradesh (8.73 %), Gujarat (7.49 %), and Andhra Pradesh (6.70 %) as leading milk producing states in the country.

Rupala said that the total egg production in the country is estimated at 138.38 billion during 2022-23 and registered a growth of 33.31% growth over the past 5 years as compared to the estimates of 103.80 billion during 2018-19.

The production has increased annually by 6.77% during 2022-23 over 2021-22. Major contribution in the total egg production comes from Andhra Pradesh with a share of 20.13 % of the total, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58 %), Telangana (12.77 %), West Bengal (9.94%) and Karnataka (6.51 %).

The minister said that the total meat production in the country is estimated as 9.77 million tonnes during 2022-23, registering a growth of 20.39% over the past 5 years as compared to the estimates of 8.11 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Further, the production increased by 5.13% in 2022-23 over 2021-22. The major contribution in the total meat production comes from Uttar Pradesh, with 12.20% share and followed by West Bengal (11.93 %), Maharashtra (11.50 %), Andhra Pradesh (11.20 %) and Telangana (11.06 %).

Rupala said that the total wool production in the country is estimated as 33.61 million kg during 2022-23 and registered a negative growth of 16.84% over the past 5 years as compared to the estimates of 40.42 million kg during 2018-19.

However, the production has increased by 2.12% in 2022-23 over 2021-22. In the past, the growth rates were -2.51% in 2018-19; -9.05% in 2019-20, - 0.46% in 2020-21and-10.87% in 2021-22.

He said that the major contribution in the total wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.98%, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (22.55%), Gujarat (6.01%), Maharashtra (4.73%) and Himachal Pradesh (4.27%).

