‘Drank at 3 bars, drove Mini Cooper at 120 km/hr’: Teen driver's friends nabbed day after crash kills 3 in Kochi

The Keralam police arrested two more persons on Monday in connection with the Mini Cooper car crash case, while the family of one of the victims demanded that murder charges be invoked against 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, who drove the luxury car that rammed into a scooter and killed three persons.

Mini Cooper crash in Kochi killed 3 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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In the early hours of October 11, a speeding black Mini Cooper, driven by Suhail, rammed into the back of a scooter while navigating a curve on the road leading to the Cochin International Airport near Nedumbassery. Suhail, who the police confirmed was drunk at the time, was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police. Iyas, Devika and Gopika, all in their early 20s, travelling on the scooter, succumbed to injuries at nearby hospitals.

Two absconding boys nabbed

Officials at the Nedumbassery police station, where the FIR was registered, said two youngsters who were in the car at the time of the accident have been arrested and charged with abetting. They had escaped from the scene of the car crash following the incident and were apprehended from Alappuzha district.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Suhail and his friend Ninav had been arrested by the police and produced before a magistrate who remanded them to the Borstal school in Thrikkakara where remand prisoners between 18 and 21 are lodged. Suhail has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police are likely to file an application in court demanding their custody for questioning. ‘Drank at 3 bars, drove at 120 km/hr’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Suhail and his friend Ninav had been arrested by the police and produced before a magistrate who remanded them to the Borstal school in Thrikkakara where remand prisoners between 18 and 21 are lodged. Suhail has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police are likely to file an application in court demanding their custody for questioning. ‘Drank at 3 bars, drove at 120 km/hr’ {{/usCountry}}

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Police have found that Suhail and his friends had visited at least three bars in Kochi on October 10 and consumed alcohol before going to the airport to pick up their friend. The Mini Cooper, that Suhail was driving, was speeding at 120 km/hr at the time of the crash, officials have found.

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The Excise department has launched an inquiry against the three bars for serving alcohol to Suhail and Ninav. As per Excise rules, establishments are barred from serving liquor to those below the age of 23.

Family wants murder charges invoked against Suhail

The family of Devika, one of the three victims of the car crash, demanded that murder charges be invoked against the 19-year-old driver instead of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

"He drove the car in a reckless manner causing the crash. He has prior history of speeding and negligent driving. Devika was the family's hope. She studied and worked so far," said Devika's uncle Sandeep.