Mini-lockdown in Gujarat to curb Covid-19 spread. Details here

In view of rising daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Gujarat government on Friday announced a series of measures, including a night curfew in 10 cities, to control the spread of the virus in the state.

According to chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who chaired a review meeting earlier today, the night curfew will be in effect from 10pm to 6am in Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Nadiad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Among these, the curfew was already in force in eight cities, except Anand and Nadiad, from 1am to 5am.

For open spaces, the government also announced a ceiling of 400 attendees for political and social events, weddings etc. In case of a closed venue, it said, not more than 50 per cent of the total capacity will be allowed. For funerals, maximum 100 mourners will be allowed to gather.

According to the official order, establishments such as shops, spas, shopping complexes, malls, hotels and restaurants can function till 10pm, albeit at a maximum capacity of 75 per cent. The same limit is also applicable for government and non-government AC buses.

Meanwhile, a cap of 50 per cent has been announced for cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries etc. The government has also ordered closure of all educational institutes till January 31.

On January 6, as many as 4213 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the western state, while one patient succumbed due to the infection, a health department bulletin showed. Ahmedabad alone accounted for 1835 infections. The cumulative case count stands at 844,856 including 10,127 related fatalities.