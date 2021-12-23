Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minimum temperature in north India to rise amid intensified western disturbances

Western disruption and cyclonic circulation likely to influence northwest Indian temperatures, as per IMD forecast. 
A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius is expected over most parts of northwest, east and central India during the next two days
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:23 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

A fresh intensity of western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is likely to influence northwest India from December 26 and central India from December 27, according to IMD forecast. The cyclonic circulation will increase the minimum temperature in the northwest, east and central India.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan on December 26 and 27. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to get isolated rainfall from 27 to 29 December.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Jammu division, lower Himachal Pradesh, northern parts of Punjab and Haryana on December 26 and over Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on December 26 and 27, 2021.

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius is expected over most parts of northwest, east and central India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter.

Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and northeast India can be seen on December 24 and 25. In northwest Rajasthan, fog can be seen on 25 and 26 December. No cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the country except Odisha (where cold waves in isolated pockets may occur during the next 24 hours) during the next seven days.

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday predicted light rain over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar in Haryana's Saharanpur, Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. 

new delhi climate change temperature
