Minimum temperature likely to fall over NW India: IMD

New Delhi: There is likely to be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by two-four degrees in the next two-three days, India Meteorological Department has forecast. The Indian Meteorologcial Department forcasts a drop in temperature in the coming days. (IMD)

Owing to a western disturbance that is impacting the Western Himalayan region, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains on Friday. Isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is likely on Friday and decrease thereafter. Minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was 16.2 degree C, 2 degrees above normal.

“The wet spell will reduce from tomorrow but winds will pick up. Moderate intensity northwesterly winds will be blowing for two-three days. The winter chill will also set in. There has been some snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir which will lead to cold winds blowing. We can expect another western disturbance around November 15th,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather. Due to winds picking up, air pollution levels are expected to be marginally low during the next 2-3 days, Palawat explained.

A fresh spell of rainfall due to a easterly wave likely to commence over south peninsular India from November 14. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Strong easterly and northeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal are prevailing over Southeast peninsular India. Under its influence, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 2 days and over coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, north interior Karnataka during next the 24 hours. “Intense rainfall activity is expected over many parts of peninsular India which is experiencing the northeast monsoon season,” added Palawat.