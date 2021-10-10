Minister makes 1st call over BSNL 4G network, says 'Modiji's vision taking shape'

Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made the first call over the Indian 4G network of BSNL and took to Twitter expressing happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape.

BSNL 4G is live in many areas in India and the company is now offering free 4G SIM to its customers till December 31. This is India's first indigenous 4G network, though its rollout was not smooth. Reports said Tata Consultancy Services may emerge as a partner aiding the later phases of the rollout.

BSNL has been working on the 4G network with the help of Indian technology for quite some time. In January this year, BSNL floated the Expression of Interest for proof of concept from Indian Companies interested in participating in BSNL's upcoming 4G tender. In July, the letter of intent was issued to five eligible bidders, according to department information.

The government has made a budgetary allocation of ₹24,084 crore for spectrum for 4G services in the financial year 2021-22. The allocation is part of the ₹69,000 crore revival package of BSNL and MTNL.

While BSNL is expanding its 4G network with a target of this financial year, the telecom department has asked its R&D organisation C-DoT to start working on 6G technology. Telecom secretary K Rajaraman has asked state-owned telecom research and development organisation C-DoT to start working on 6G and other futuristic technologies in order to catch up with the global market in time, a statement said on Sunday. Samsung, Huawei, LG and some other companies have started working on 6G technologies which are said to be 50 times faster than 5G and are expected to be commercially launched between 2028-2030.