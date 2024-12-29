Minister takes ‘lost mental equilibrium’ dig at Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Op Lotus’ charge

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's allegation that the BJP had been attempting to sabotage the voters' list in the New Delhi constituency, saying the former Delhi chief minister has lost his mental equilibrium. Union minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri(ANI file photo)

"I think when Arvind Kejriwal was in 'state hospitality', his 'mental equilibrium' got disturbed... What is the vision of Arvind Kejriwal - disruption?... Arvind Kejriwal is left with very little time (in government)," he told ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal alleges ‘Operation Lotus’

At a press conference today, Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency since December 15 to delete voters from the voters' list.

"In my New Delhi assembly constituency, their (BJP) 'Operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have applied for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why is there a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12 percent of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is going on in the name of election," he said.

Reacting to Kejriwal's remark, Puri said AAP has helped Rohingyas to settle in the national capital to exploit them as a vote bank.

"This is (Arvind) Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (BJP) have brought Rohingyas. Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP? They (AAP ) have helped them settle here for the votes. It would be better for a democracy if their names are cut from the voter list," he said.

Sanjay Singh claims BJP attempted to chop wife's name

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP has been chopping off the names of people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from the voters' list in the New Delhi assembly constituency. He claimed the party attempted to cut off his wife's name from the list twice in December.

"They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife - Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice - on December 24 and 26," Singh said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI