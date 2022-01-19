Anurag Thakur warns of blocking sites, YouTube channels ‘conspiring against India’

Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday any website or YouTube channel that is found to “conspire against India” will be blocked.

The information and broadcasting minister’s statement came while talking about action initiated against 20 YouTube channels and two websites for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

Thakur said the government will continue to take such action against those "hatching conspiracy” against the country.

“I had ordered action against them… I am happy that many big countries took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them,” Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In December last year, the I&B ministry in a "closely coordinated" effort with intelligence agencies, had ordered the blocking of the channels and two websites.

In a statement, the ministry had said these outlets belonged to “a coordinated disinformation network” operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various “sensitive subjects related to India".

The channels were used to post "divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc", it had said.

“In future too, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies and dividing society,” Thakur said.

