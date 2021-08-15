Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ministers meet Venkaiah Naidu, seek action against opposition MPs
india news

Ministers meet Venkaiah Naidu, seek action against opposition MPs

On August 11, while protesting in the House some opposition MPs damaged house property and were seen jostling with the marshals who were called in to restrain them. While two Congress MPs, Chaya Varma and Phulo Devi Netam alleged they were manhandled by the marshals, a complaint has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha secretariat by two Marshals claiming they were injured in the melee.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he will examine the matter for deciding on an appropriate course of action. (PTI PHOTO.)

A delegation of seven ministers on Sunday called on Rajya Sabha chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu and demanded action against some opposition members for what they called “unprecedented, extreme and violent acts” in the House on August 11. The delegation also submitted a memorandum seeking action.

On August 11, while protesting in the House some opposition MPs damaged house property and were seen jostling with the marshals who were called in to restrain them. While two Congress MPs, Chaya Varma and Phulo Devi Netam alleged they were manhandled by the marshals, a complaint has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha secretariat by two Marshals claiming they were injured in the melee.

The ministers, who had earlier sought action against the opposition MPs, reiterated their demand. During the meeting with Naidu, they referred to the marshals being prevented from discharging their duties.

According to an official, Naidu said he will examine the matter for deciding on an appropriate course of action.

The delegation consisted of Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was also present.

Naidu also held a meeting with Panel Vice Chairman Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair when the incidents took place in the Rajya Sabha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP