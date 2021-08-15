Ministers meet Venkaiah Naidu, seek action against opposition MPs

A delegation of seven ministers on Sunday called on Rajya Sabha chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu and demanded action against some opposition members for what they called “unprecedented, extreme and violent acts” in the House on August 11. The delegation also submitted a memorandum seeking action.

On August 11, while protesting in the House some opposition MPs damaged house property and were seen jostling with the marshals who were called in to restrain them. While two Congress MPs, Chaya Varma and Phulo Devi Netam alleged they were manhandled by the marshals, a complaint has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha secretariat by two Marshals claiming they were injured in the melee.

The ministers, who had earlier sought action against the opposition MPs, reiterated their demand. During the meeting with Naidu, they referred to the marshals being prevented from discharging their duties.

According to an official, Naidu said he will examine the matter for deciding on an appropriate course of action.

The delegation consisted of Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was also present.

Naidu also held a meeting with Panel Vice Chairman Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair when the incidents took place in the Rajya Sabha.