Soon after parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government had moved to reconvene Parliament, the government called a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, prompting several ministers to scramble to book flights to be in the Capital by 1pm, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Leading up to Thursday, the Opposition questioned the delay in proroguing the monsoon session, with the government not offering an explanation. (File Photo/Sansad TV) more less

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While some ministers were still in Delhi after Wednesday's meeting, others had to rearrange their travel plans at short notice, the people added. The meeting would mark a rare instance of the Union Cabinet convening twice in the same week, a rare departure from its usual weekly schedule.

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Deep Dive When did the government ask Parliament to reconvene? Kiren Rijiju said the government had asked the Lok Sabha Speaker to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Upper House on December 2. Why were ministers rushing back to Delhi for a special Cabinet meeting? The government called a special Cabinet meeting for Friday, and ministers were asked to be in Delhi by 1pm. The meeting came shortly after the government moved to reconvene Parliament; the article does not state its specific agenda. What legislation could Parliament take up when it reconvenes? The government was seeking to pass delimitation and Constitution amendment bills linked to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029. The government had not announced the special sitting’s agenda.

The hurried arrangements came hours after ministers and lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) put their travel plans on hold, with a leader telling HT that there was an “understanding” that a session could be announced at short notice and lawmakers should therefore remain prepared.

“There are indications that the session may be convened in the first week of December…” the lawmaker had said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rijiju later said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rijiju later said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. {{/usCountry}}

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Leading up to Thursday, the Opposition questioned the delay in proroguing the monsoon session, with the government not offering an explanation. Rijiju has maintained that there is nothing unconstitutional about the delay.

Also Read | As Parliament reconvenes, a look back at what parties said when women's quota bill failed in April

The developments come against the backdrop of the government's keenness to pass the delimitation and Constitution amendment bills to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029. The government has also been pushing to convene a special session to take up the proposed legislation.

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The Union government has reached out to Opposition parties, urging them to set aside political differences and support the bills, which seek to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50%. It has assured them that the proportional representation of states will be maintained.

Also Read | NDA lawmakers put travel on hold hours before govt moved to reconvene Parliament

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The bills are a prerequisite for implementing 33% reservation for women.

The Opposition, however, has stuck to its demand that the government's assurances be incorporated into the bills. Some parties have also suggested that the government implement the reservation using the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.