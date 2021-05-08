Home / India News / Minor fire on board INS Vikramaditya; all personnel safe: Navy
The fire was doused and all personnel on board are safe, the spokesperson said in a statement here.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:34 AM IST
An inquiry into the incident has been ordered, File photo(AFP File Photo/Indian Navy)

There was a minor fire on board India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Saturday morning, a Navy spokesperson said.

The fire was doused and all personnel on board are safe, the spokesperson said in a statement here.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement said.

An inquiry into the incident is being ordered, he said, adding the aircraft carrier is in the harbour.

There was a minor fire on board India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Saturday morning, a Navy spokesperson said.

The fire was doused and all personnel on board are safe, the spokesperson said in a statement here.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement said.

An inquiry into the incident is being ordered, he said, adding the aircraft carrier is in the harbour.

