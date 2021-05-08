Home / India News / Minor fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
india news

Minor fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

The warship is currently at its home port, Karwar in Karnataka. All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no casualty reported.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:22 PM IST
India bought the 44,500-tonne aircraft carrier from Russia under a deal worth $2.33 billion. It joined the naval fleet seven years ago. (AFP PHOTO.)

India’s only aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, reported a minor fire on Saturday and the navy is probing the incident, officials said.

“The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors. The ship’s duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire,” said an official.

The warship is currently at its home port, Karwar in Karnataka. “All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported,” he added.

India bought the 44,500-tonne aircraft carrier from Russia under a deal worth $2.33 billion. It joined the naval fleet seven years ago. The navy operates Russian-origin MiG-29K maritime fighters from the deck of the aircraft carrier.

India’s only aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, reported a minor fire on Saturday and the navy is probing the incident, officials said.

“The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors. The ship’s duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire,” said an official.

The warship is currently at its home port, Karwar in Karnataka. “All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported,” he added.

India bought the 44,500-tonne aircraft carrier from Russia under a deal worth $2.33 billion. It joined the naval fleet seven years ago. The navy operates Russian-origin MiG-29K maritime fighters from the deck of the aircraft carrier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP