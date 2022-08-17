Minor girl gang-raped by father’s friends in Kerala, one held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three persons in Thrissur district in Kerala, police said on Tuesday. Police said all the accused were her father’s friends.

The incident came to light during a counselling session at a school on Monday. The school immediately alerted police, who arrested one of the accused.

The victim, a Class 12 student, told police that though she informed her mother about the incident, she failed to file a complaint.

Police suspect that her father was a drug peddler and accused frequented his house to collect the contraband and exploited the situation.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said medical tests confirmed the assault and the girl will be shifted to a safer place.

He said the alleged crime took place two months ago, and it was repeated several times later. He said police will also register a case against parents after questioning them in detail.

Police have some leads about the two remaining accused, and they will be arrested soon, he said.

The state child welfare commission has sought a report from police in the case.