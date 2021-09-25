Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor raped, five molested in Chattisgarh govt training centre: Police

Inspector General of Police, Surguja, Ajay Yadav, said the girls were sent for medical examination and interrogation of the accused of the Jashpur case is going on.
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:49 AM IST
A 17-year-old girl was raped by allegedly a caretaker of a government-funded residential training centre for differently-abled children, police said on Friday, adding that a security guard at the facility, along with the caretaker, allegedly molested five other minor inmates at the centre in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district.

According to the police, both the accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The training centre was funded by District Mineral Fund (DMF) and has been running since last few years in the district.

“We got a complaint at around midnight on Thursday from a woman sweeper that some staffers are using abusive language and harassing the minors of the centre. On Friday morning, I constituted a team, led by additional superintendent of police (ASP), Pratibha Pandey, and started investigation. During the investigation, police found the two accused have molested five minors and one of the accused raped one minor of the training centre,” said Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal.

The SP added that the incident took place on September 22 inside the training centre when the warden of the facility was on leave.

“One accused, 32-year-old caretaker, raped the minor while one security guard (33) of the centre along with caretaker molested five minors aged between 14 and 16 years,” said Agarwal.

Inspector General of Police, Surguja, Ajay Yadav, said the girls were sent for medical examination and interrogation of the accused is going on.

