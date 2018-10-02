Miscreants vandalise statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Visakhapatnam

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Madhuravada in Visakhapatnam on Monday night, police said.

Circle inspector Lakshmanamurthy said police have registered a case and begun investigations after a local man lodged a complaint about the vandalism.

On Tuesday, Gandhi Jayanti celebrations went off smoothly in other places in the city.

Last Thursday, another statue of Gandhi was vandalised in Kochi. A day later, Kochi police arrested a Bihar native, suspected to be mentally unsound.

