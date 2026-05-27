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Missing 10-yr-old’s mutilated body recovered in Rajasthan, teen under scanner: Cops

Station House Officer (SHO) said a missing complaint was registered on Monday after the boy’s father, Amar Singh, informed the police

Published on: May 27, 2026 06:03 pm IST
By Yogendra Mahawar, Kota
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A 10-year-old boy’s mutilated body was recovered from the bushes near Railway Colony police station area in Rajasthan’s Kota district late on Tuesday night, police said.

10-year-old boy found murdered in Kota, body recovered from bushes with head severed (Representative photo)

Police said the child’s body with severed head was found near the railway workshop area with injury marks on the head.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Railway Colony police station Ram Swaroop Meena said a missing complaint was registered on Monday after the boy’s father, Amar Singh, informed police that his son had gone out to play but never returned home.

Police launched a search operation and started examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. Investigators found that a 15-year-old boy, reportedly the victim’s friend, was with him shortly before he went missing.

Police questioned the teenager as part of the investigation and, late on Tuesday night, recovered the body from bushes located opposite the railway workshop area.

The body was later identified, and police suspect it was badly mauled by stray animals.

 
kota district
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Home / India News / Missing 10-yr-old’s mutilated body recovered in Rajasthan, teen under scanner: Cops
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