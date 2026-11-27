Seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, who went missing after venturing into the sea for fishing during cyclone Akvan last week, were rescued and reunited with their families on Friday. The group was traced on Thursday and confirmed to be safe following days of search operations by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Friday.

The fishermen were traced following intensified search operations and coordinated efforts by various government departments. (Photo for representation) (ANI Video Grab) more less

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Officials established contact with boat owner D Simhadri after the vessel entered an area with mobile network coverage, confirming that all seven fishermen were safe. Simhadri had informed his wife on November 14 that they were caught in turbulent waters due to cyclonic conditions. After that, they lost communication with the families and the officials. The Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Ganjam coast in Odisha on the night of November 19.

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“According to officials, the boat was located near Bangarammapalem in Anakapalli district and was expected to reach the Kakinada coast within the next few hours. The boat did not encounter any technical problems,” the statement said.

The fishermen were traced following intensified search operations and coordinated efforts by various government departments under the directions of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials were directed to closely monitor the situation, coordinate search operations and analyse information received from different sources to establish the whereabouts of the missing fishermen at the earliest. Fishermen went ‘missing’ on November 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were directed to closely monitor the situation, coordinate search operations and analyse information received from different sources to establish the whereabouts of the missing fishermen at the earliest. Fishermen went ‘missing’ on November 14 {{/usCountry}}

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The seven fishermen had ventured into the sea on November 4 for fishing but lost contact with their families after November 14. Their families alerted the authorities on November 19, following which search operations began.

Officials from various departments coordinated and intensified efforts to locate the fishermen. Search teams remained on alert as information was received and analysed.

The statement said officials subsequently established that the fishermen had ventured into deep-sea waters, where mobile network signals were unavailable, resulting in the loss of communication. Their prolonged absence of contact raised concerns about their safety.

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“On Thursday evening, the boat owner's mobile phone came within the network coverage area. Acting swiftly, officials of the Kakinada district Fisheries Department established direct telephone contact with him,” the statement said.

During the conversation, officials confirmed that all seven fishermen aboard the vessel were safe and that the boat was also in good condition.

The chief minister directed officials to maintain continuous communication with the fishermen and closely monitor their movement until the boat safely reaches the shore. He also instructed them to ensure that the fishermen received all necessary assistance during their return journey.