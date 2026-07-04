Missing brain, heart, intestines, wrong name of wife: Mystery over Indian seafarer Rakesh Chauhan's death in Venezuela

The body of a 33-year-old Indian sailor was reportedly returned from Venezuela completely hollowed out, with almost all of his vital internal organs missing. Rakesh Chauhan, a seafarer from Uttar Pradesh, died in Venezuela's Falcon state on May 7. Rakesh Chauhan died on May 7 in Punto Fijo in Venezuela's Falcon state. (@FSUIINDIA/X) A post-mortem conducted in India after his body was repatriated found that his brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, stomach and intestines were missing. India has sought an urgent investigation into the case. ALSO READ | India seeks Venezuela probe into missing organs of dead seafarer What happened to Rakesh Chauhan? Chauhan died on May 7 in Punto Fijo in Venezuela's Falcon state. His death certificate attributed the cause of death to a heart attack. He had spoken to his family from the ship on the morning of May 7. Only a few hours later, they received a call saying he had collapsed, lost consciousness and was in critical condition. They were later informed that he died. His body reached India nearly two months later. Second post-mortem raises disturbing questions After Chauhan's body was brought home, his family sought a second post-mortem in UP. The autopsy found that the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, stomach and intestines were gone. Doctors concluded that the exact cause of death could not be determined because the missing organs made it impossible to establish whether there had been fatal internal injuries.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which first highlighted the case, claimed the findings were even more extensive. According to the union, the brain, heart, both lungs, kidneys, liver, spleen, pancreas, stomach, intestines, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea were all missing, HT reported earlier. In a statement, the union said, "Indian Seafarer Rakesh Chauhan reported dead in Venezuela. Mortal remains sent back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh without any autopsy report or details from Venezuelan authorities. Family demanded re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found in the body."