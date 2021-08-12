Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Missing teenaged girl found dead on Goa beach, probe on
india news

Missing teenaged girl found dead on Goa beach, probe on

Police have warned against speculation surrounding the cause of death and asked people to refrain from sharing images of the body as it is against the law and hurtful to the girl’s family
By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The semi-clad body of a teenage girl was found washed ashore at Goa’s Calangute beach on Thursday a day after she was reported missing, police said and added it has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“The matter is under investigation...,” North Goa police superintendent Shobit Saksena said.

Also Read | Tap water in Goa contains potentially hazardous microplastics: Study

Police have warned against speculation surrounding the cause of death and asked people to refrain from sharing images of the body as it is against the law and hurtful to the girl’s family.

They said police will be able to comment further only once the post-mortem report offers a better picture of the circumstances surrounding her death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

Anand Mahindra took this clip of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP