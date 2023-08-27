Chandrayaan symbol of New India, Country fully prepared for G20 summit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Mission Chandrayaan as a symbol of the spirit of New India and said that the country is now fully prepared for the G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi on September 8-10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Addressing the 104th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi lauded the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) who were part of the Chandrayaan mission and also extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the nation.

“Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India, which wants to win in any situation and also knows how to win in any situation,” PM said.

He said thatIndia’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was a living example of women power.

“I told in Red Fort that women-led development should be established as the characteristic of the nation and Chandrayaan too is a prime example of that. In this mission, many women scientists and engineers were directly connected to the mission and many key roles were handled by them and have even gone on to make their mark on outer space. Who can stop this nation now from being a developed state?” he said.

“Not only scientists but contribution from other sectors also has helped bolster the Chandrayaan mission. When all these elements came together, only then was this humongous success of the mission achieved. I hope this remains the same, remains in the future,” he added.

Urging his ‘family members’ (PM Modi’s catchphrase to address citizens of the nation) to come together in making G-20 summit a success and enhance the pride of the nation, PM Modi said, “India is fully prepared for the G-20 leader summit next month and this will be the biggest participation ever in the history of G-20 summit.”

“A lot has happened since India got the presidency for G-20 in Bali last year. We have moved away from the tradition of hosting big events in Delhi and took it to 60 cities across the country. A few days ago, the World University Games were held in China and India outperformed all other nations while bagging 26 medals, out of which 11 were gold medals. It is pertinent to note that since 1959 till 2019, only 18 medals had been won, but our players this year alone won 26.”

Speaking to some of the players who partook in the games during the episode, PM congratulated the players. When one athlete Amlan Borgohain, who bagged bronze in the World University Games asked PM to open up on his favourite sport, he said, ‘India should progress well in world of sports, so I promote these things. But Hockey, football, kabaddi kho-kho are connected with our soil and we should never lag behind in these.”

PM further underlined that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign had tuned into a “Har Mann Tirana Campaign. He said a new ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign would be conducted in September.

Shedding light on the details of the campaign, he said, “A campaign to instill the spirit of the patriotism is in full swing and sacred soil of the country will be collected in thousands of Amrit Kalash and at the end of October, thousands of citizens will reach Delhi with Amrit Kalash Yatra. An ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built in Delhi with this soil.

PM further offered his greetings to citizens on the World Sanskrit Day and the Telegu Day.