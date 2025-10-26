'Mistake from their side too': BJP minister's shocker on Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the Australian women cricketers who were molested in Indore three days ago while on their way to a cafe “should have been more careful”. BJP general secretary and MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was speaking on the incident in which members of the Australian women's cricket team faced harassment on a street in Indore on October 23. (HT File Photo)

“Look, there has been a lapse. But the players suddenly leaving from there without telling anyone — they didn't even tell their coach — this is a mistake from their side too. Because, there was personal security and police security too, but they left as no one noticed, and this incident happened,” Vijayvargiya said to NDTV.

‘Unfortunate, but…’: What Kailash Vijayvargiya said about players “The incident is unfortunate,” he added, “But now the players should also learn from this. I feel that when we go to another country, or another city, we should also worry about our own safety.”

He further said, as per news agency PTI: “Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers (in India)."

This statement came just a day after another BJP MLA pointed towards the arrested accused's religion — Aqeel Sheikh, who has a previous criminal record, happens to be a Muslim — in his reaction on the incident in which at least two players faced stalking and harassment by a bike-borne man.

Comment comes after Hindu-Muslim statement BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma had on Saturday referred to the accused Aqeel Sheikh as being among “some illegitimate children" who “conspire to defame Indian culture”. He further brought in an incident from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh wherein a 13-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly harassed by a Muslim cleric.

He added: “Whether the daughter is Hindu or Muslim, guaranteeing the safety of daughters is our guarantee. Whether the daughter belongs to India or Australia, her safety is also our guarantee."

What happened to the players It was around 11 am on October 23 when two Australian cricketers left their team hotel to head to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. That's when they were allegedly inappropriately touched.

The cricketers informed their security officer, Danny Simmons, about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at the MIG road police station. Police are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols.

BJP govt faces questions While the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) slammed the incident, a political slugfest broke out over the alleged molestation of the cricketers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X and condemned the incident, saying, “Disgraceful. We boast about economic growth, but, we continue to fail providing safe spaces for women. What a shameful act.” Congress's MP unit president Jitendra Patwari condemned the incident.