On Australian cricketers' molestation in Indore, BJP MLA cites arrested man's religion: ‘Efforts to defame…’

A lawmaker from the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh reacted sharply — referencing religion, woman safety, and India's pride — after two Australian woman cricket players faced molestation by a man in Indore on October 23. A man named Akil Khan was arrested for the incident in Indore. (HT Photo)

“The incident that took place in Indore is very unfortunate. And the government of Madhya Pradesh has taken it very seriously. Some offender named Akil has been caught and put in jail. He was also given a due beating!” said BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, speaking to news agency ANI and others in Hindi in state capital Bhopal.

He then referred to the accused Akil Khan, a Muslim, as being among “some illegitimate children" who “conspire to defame Indian culture”. He alleged that “some such people” spat at doctors who went to give vaccines during the coronovirus pandemic (2020–21).

He further brought in an incident from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh wherein a 13-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly harassed by a Muslim cleric.

He went on to add: “Whether the daughter is Hindu or Muslim, guaranteeing the safety of daughters is our guarantee. Whether the daughter belongs to India or Australia, her safety is also our guarantee."