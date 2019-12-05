e-paper
Mistaken for a witch, Unnao survivor ran for 1 km to get help

She had to spend several minutes convincing the guard of a gas godown Ravindra Prakash Singh that she was not a witch.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
The Unnao rape survivor being taken to New Delhi for intensive treatment on Thursday.
The Unnao rape survivor being taken to New Delhi for intensive treatment on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO.)
         

In flames, the Unnao rape survivor ran for almost a kilometre on the stretch from Gaura town to the railway station in Unnao, shouting for help but the villagers mistook her for a witch on seeing her burnt skin.

She had to spend several minutes convincing the guard of a gas godown Ravindra Prakash Singh that she was not a witch.

“I was preparing fodder for my cattle when I heard faint screams coming from the direction of the road,” Singh said. “As she came nearer, I began shaking with fear, thinking she was a witch,” he added.

The woman pleaded with Singh to come forward and help her. “Mujhe bacha lo, meri madad karo, (Please save me, help me) she constantly repeated clutching a small purse in one hand and a cell phone in the other,” Singh said.

“They have tried to kill me, please help,” she told Singh, while disclosing the name of her father to him as well.

“I could see her body in flames...she must have covered a kilometre to get help,” he elaborated.

Singh said he doused the flames and immediately called the state’s emergency management services for help.

The woman insisted on speaking to the operator to whom she narrated the entire incident. “I put the phone closer to her face so that she could speak to the person on the other side,” he said.

Singh’s wife Sita Devi said she also came out when she heard the woman’s screams for help. “I turned numb on seeing her condition. I just heard her pleas for help and nothing thereafter,” she said.

