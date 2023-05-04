CM blames misunderstandings for Manipur violence, pledges to address grievances

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday blamed “prevailing misunderstandings between two sections of society” for the violence in the state during protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

In a video message shared on Twitter, he said long-term grievances of communities will be suitably addressed in consultations with them and their representatives.

The opponents of the ST status to Meiteis, who account for around 53% of Manipur’s population and are concentrated in Imphal Valley, say it will deprive them of government jobs and admissions to educational institutions. Tribals make up about 40% of the state’s population and include the Nagas and Kukis.

Singh said vandalism and arson have been reported from Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Moreh. He added lives have been lost and property has been damaged.

Singh, who did not specify the damages caused, said police and central forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and anyone indulging in violence would be dealt with strictly. He added additional central paramilitary forces have been requisitioned.

Singh appealed against allowing communal harmony to be disturbed. “I urge you not to believe in rumours and unverified messages.”

Singh added he spoke to his Mizoram counterpart, Zoramthanga, over the phone about the situation in Manipur. He added he told Zoramthanga the situation was because of the misunderstanding and communication gap between the two communities.

Singh issued the message as army and paramilitary forces were deployed in violence-hit areas even the organisation spearheading the agitation said tribals were being targeted in places such as Imphal while police looked on.

The army said around 4000 people have been sheltered in the army, Assam Rifles, and state government premises while more people were being shifted from violence-hit areas.

The All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM), which led the protests and enforced a shutdown, denied allegations that protesters who participated in its solidarity march were involved in violence.

ATSUM president Paotinthang Lupheng alleged houses of tribals and churches were being burned down in Imphal and other places. Lupheng accused the police of inaction. There was no immediate response from the police.

Lupheng called the situation “very volatile” and said it requires the Union government’s intervention.

