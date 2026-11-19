India slammed Pakistan at a United Nations Security Council Arria-formula meeting, directly accusing its military of looting the country's natural resources for personal gain and triggering domestic political turmoil to keep control over them.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, indirectly pointed to Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir gifting a box of minerals to US President Donald Trump and linked the Pakistan military's direct involvement in resource extraction to recent political crackdowns in the country. (ANI File)

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Speaking at the session convened by Liberia on natural resources and conflict, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, hit back after the Pakistani delegation brought up the Indus Waters Treaty.

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He clarified that New Delhi had no plans to discuss bilateral disputes during the meeting, but refused to let Islamabad's remarks go unanswered.

"Mr Chair, it was not our intention to bring other issues into this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to the comment made by the delegation of Pakistan that has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its propaganda. Our position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple fora," he said.

India invokes Munir-Trump meet

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian envoy indirectly pointed to Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir gifting a box of minerals to US President Donald Trump and linked Pakistan military's direct involvement in resource extraction to recent political crackdowns in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian envoy indirectly pointed to Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir gifting a box of minerals to US President Donald Trump and linked Pakistan military's direct involvement in resource extraction to recent political crackdowns in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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"Their Army Chief was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their army's role in this exploitation, which is also believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and the imposition of a state of emergency there."

Last year at the White House, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir were photographed gifting rare earth minerals to the US President. The image captured Munir gesturing toward an open wooden case filled with the minerals as Donald Trump observed it inside the Oval Office.

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Calling the military Pakistan's actual decision-makers, the Indian envoy said that the country's top brass prioritises its own enrichment and cross-border hostility over the welfare of ordinary Pakistanis.

"Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, used the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement. They would also be served better if the Pakistani army stops fomenting conflict for its neighbours, which is actually boomerang-ing back to bite their own country."

Envoy lays out India's position on resource extraction

Ambassador Harish laid out India's core position on how natural resources should be governed globally. Thanking Liberia for hosting the discussion, he noted that the country's "own journey from conflict to recovery lends particular weight to this exchange."

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He argued that countries should rely on existing voluntary frameworks that effectively block illegal trade without harming legitimate businesses, rather than creating new international rules.

"Our experience is that cooperation works best when it is voluntary, consensus-based, and nationally led in an environment of friendship and goodwill. The Kimberley Process is an instructive example. By bringing together governments, industry, and civil society, it has curbed the trade in conflict diamonds while keeping legitimate trade open. As chair of the Kimberley Process in 2026, India is committed to strengthening its effectiveness and inclusiveness. Existing and tested mechanisms deserve to be fully utilised, and wherever feasible replicated, before new frameworks are contemplated," he said.

Drawing a sharp contrast to heavy-handed military control over resource-rich areas, Ambassador Harish emphasised that lasting peace occurs only when local citizens directly profit from the wealth extracted from their land. He cited India's own mining laws as a working model where companies are legally required to fund local community development.