Mithi River desilting case: Mumbai Police question Bollywood actor Dino Morea

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was questioning Bollywood actor Dino Morea for the second time on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting. Morea and his brother, Santino Rocco Morea, were also questioned in the case in May 2025.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was summoned based on phone records.

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“We summoned [Dino] Morea after investigators came across phone records indicating contact with some people linked to the case,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The officer added that the brothers and Punita Kadam, wife of arrested accused Ketan Kadam, were directors in a private company, UBO Ridez Private Limited. He added that investigators are verifying financial transactions between the Kadams and Santino Rocco Morea. They are also investigating how Ketan Kadam’s desilting services company, Woder India LLP, secured civic contracts.

Ketan Kadam was arrested on May 7. He was among 13 people booked for allegedly causing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a loss of ₹65.54 crore in the desilting project. The case involves alleged financial irregularities, inflated tenders, and corrupt practices

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{{^usCountry}} The EOW also arrested Jayesh Joshi, who is associated with Virgo Specialties Private Limited, a Mumbai-based industrial product manufacturer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EOW also arrested Jayesh Joshi, who is associated with Virgo Specialties Private Limited, a Mumbai-based industrial product manufacturer. {{/usCountry}}

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The EOW said some BMC officials travelled to Kochi in October 2020 to buy desilting equipment from Matprop Technical Services Private Limited and, subsequently, floated tenders inviting bids for desilting. The machines’ specifications matched Matprop’s equipment, which essentially forced contractors to use its machines. The tender said the BMC would pay contractors according to the weight of the silt and dredge removed from the river.

Police said when contractors approached Matprop, they were directed to approach Joshi and Ketan Kadam, who, in alleged connivance with the company, did not sell the equipment but rented it at inflated rates.

EOW set up a special investigation team in August 2024 after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar alleged irregularities in desilting the 17.84-km-long river.

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EOW officers said the civic body fudged records to increase the amount of silt to be removed from the river, benefiting the contractors and the rates they were supposed to be paid.