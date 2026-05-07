New Delhi, Gaya anarsa, Mithila makhana, Hajipur Malbhog banana, Ratnagiri mangoes, popularly known as Alphonso or Hapus were some of the special eatables served during the state visit of the President of Vietnam To Lam.

Mithila makhana, Hajipur Malbhog, Ratnagiri mangoes served to President of Vietnam

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The President of Vietnam is on a three-day state visit to India that began on May 5.

Among the eatables served to the visiting dignitary was Silao Khaja, a renowned traditional sweet from Silao in Nalanda district, Bihar, recognised with a Geographical Indication tag for its unique identity and heritage.

Known for its delicate, multi-layered structure, this crisp and flaky delicacy is prepared using refined flour, sugar, and ghee through time-honoured techniques, official sources said.

Gaya anarsa, a traditional delicacy from Gaya, Bihar, celebrated for its distinctive taste and cultural significance, was also served to the visiting leader.

Prepared using soaked rice flour and jaggery, the dough is carefully fermented and shaped into small discs before being gently fried to achieve a soft texture.

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{{^usCountry}} Often coated with sesame seeds, it offers a subtle nutty flavour along with natural sweetness. Gaya anarsa reflects the region's rich culinary heritage and skilled craftsmanship, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Often coated with sesame seeds, it offers a subtle nutty flavour along with natural sweetness. Gaya anarsa reflects the region's rich culinary heritage and skilled craftsmanship, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another item served was Mithila makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds. It is a premium agricultural product from the Mithila region of Bihar, recognised with a Geographical Indication tag for its unique origin and quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another item served was Mithila makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds. It is a premium agricultural product from the Mithila region of Bihar, recognised with a Geographical Indication tag for its unique origin and quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rich in protein, minerals, and antioxidants, it represents Bihar's agrarian heritage and the skilled practices of local farmers, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rich in protein, minerals, and antioxidants, it represents Bihar's agrarian heritage and the skilled practices of local farmers, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hajipur Malbhog banana, served to the Vietnamese leader, is a premium variety cultivated in the fertile plains of Hajipur, Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hajipur Malbhog banana, served to the Vietnamese leader, is a premium variety cultivated in the fertile plains of Hajipur, Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is distinguished by its rich aroma, natural sweetness, and soft, creamy texture, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is distinguished by its rich aroma, natural sweetness, and soft, creamy texture, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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Maharashtra's Ratnagiri Mangoes, popularly known as Alphonso or Hapus were also served to the Vietnamese president.

Cultivated in the coastal Konkan belt, these mangoes are distinguished by their rich aroma, vibrant golden colour. The mango variety are from the Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra, which are also recognised with a GI tag.

Healthy millet bars from Maharashtra were also served to the visiting leader.

Millets are an integral part of Maharashtra's agricultural heritage, widely cultivated in regions such as Solapur, Ahmednagar, and the Marathwada belt. These climate-resilient crops are valued for their high nutritional content, including dietary fiber, protein, and essential minerals, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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