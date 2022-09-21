Home / India News / Mizoram, Assam chief ministers to meet in Delhi today to discuss border dispute

Mizoram, Assam chief ministers to meet in Delhi today to discuss border dispute

Published on Sep 21, 2022 10:03 AM IST

A Mizoram home department official said the next round of ministerial talks between the two states scheduled to be held in Guwahati next month are yet to be finalised

Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga. (PTI)
Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga. (PTI)
ByH. Lalhlimum

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday as part of efforts to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday but it was postponed as Sarma had to return to Assam. The two leaders also met in New Delhi in November last year in Union home minister Amit Shah’s presence and agreed to form panels of involving stakeholders to resolve the dispute and have chief minister-level talks.

A Mizoram home department official said the next round of ministerial talks between the two states scheduled to be held in Guwahati next month are yet to be finalised. He said the matter will be discussed when Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana, who is on leave due to health issues, returns.

Lalchamliana and Assam minister Atul Bora met in Aizawl on August 9 a year after the two sides held the first round of talks in August last year to resolve the dispute. They agreed to maintain peace along the border and meet again in Guwahati in October. The two sides have also held three virtual meetings.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long border with Assam. The border dispute between the two states dates back to the colonial era.

In July last year, police forces of the two states exchanged fire along the disputed border and left six policemen and a civilian from Assam dead, and prompted the Centre’s intervention.

