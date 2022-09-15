Mizoram CM seeks India’s proactive role in restoring peace in Myanmar

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has sought India’s proactive role in restoring peace in Myanmar in the wake of the increasing influx of refugees from that country since the Myanmarese army ousted the democratically-elected government and seized power in February last year.

Zoramthanga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues including the political crisis in Myanmar with which Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border. Zoramthanga said India must play a role in restoring peace in Myanmar.

The Mizoram government has said it will not push back the refugees until the Myanmar government assurances their security and resettlement. Over 30,000 people from Myanmar, including 27 lawmakers, have taken shelter in Mizoram following a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators. A majority of them have lodged in relief camps, where they were being provided food and clothing.

Thousands of Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, have migrated to the state since the late 1980s.