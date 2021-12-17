Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mizoram's Champhai hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake
india news

Mizoram's Champhai hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

The earthquake occurred around 1:43 am at 56 km Southeast of Champhai at a depth of 60 Km.(Representative image)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 04:57 AM IST
ANI | , Champhai, Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Mizoram's Champhai on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake occurred around 1:43 am at 56 km Southeast of Champhai at a depth of 60 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-12-2021, 01:43:20 IST, Lat: 23.14 and Long: 93.76, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 56km SE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NSC.

